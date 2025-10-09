Tagovailoa (hip/left thumb) practiced fully Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being limited Wednesday, Tagovailoa's full participation a day later paves the way for him to be ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers, who have dropped two straight games. In terms of the issue with the left thumb on Tagovailoa's throwing hand, Furones previously noted that the QB didn't appeared to be hindered on short/intermediate throws during Thursday's session. With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, Tagovailoa's top playmakers going forward figure to be WR Jaylen Waddle, RB De'Von Achane and TE Darren Waller.