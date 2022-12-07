Tagovailoa (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously relayed that Tagovailoa -- who suffered an ankle injury late in the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the 49ers -- could have returned to the game and is expected to start this weekend on the road against the Chargers. That said, the QB's listed limitations Wednesday make his status worth tracking and confirming ahead of Sunday's night's 8:20 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Expected to start next week•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Down both starting tackles Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Impressive in home win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Three more TDs in win•