Tagovailoa looked healthy Monday during the Dolphins' first padded practice of training camp, according to ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe.

The report notes that Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the favorite to get the Week 1 start, but that's more about his experience and solid performance last season than anything to do with Tagovailoa's return from hip surgery. The No. 5 overall pick should see the field at some point this season, and his practice reps likely will be increased as the Dolphins progress through camp.