Tagovailoa will be backed up by Jake Rudock against Buffalo on Sunday, with Ryan Fitzpatrick having tested positive for COVID-19, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Tagovailoa has been replaced by Fitzpatrick with the Dolphins trailing twice this season, most recently during last weekend's narrow loss to the Raiders. With Fitzpatrick now destined for the reserve/COVID-19 list, though, the rookie signal-caller won't get the benefit of a relief option should he struggle against Buffalo. The Dolphins would guarantee a playoff berth with a win over the Bills, so pressure may be mounting for Tagovailoa to take convincing command of the offense.