Tagovailoa, who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's road game against the Jets, doesn't have a fracture in his left thumb, but he's experiencing swelling and weakness, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. As a result, Tagovailoa may miss multiple contests.

Tagovailoa injured his throwing hand during practice this week, limiting his reps and resulting in an initial questionable designation. Coach Brian Flores downplayed the situation most of the week, but the Dolphins proceeded to downgrade the rookie signal-caller Saturday. With Tagovailoa slated to sit Sunday and potentially beyond, Miami will roll out graybeard Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.