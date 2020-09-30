Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa wouldn't practice Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The Dolphins are hopeful that a day off will be all Tagovailoa needs to move past the ailment, but he'll likely have to return to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If the rookie isn't ready to fill his normal No. 2 role behind starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami could promote Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve as its Week 4 backup.
