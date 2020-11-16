Tagovailoa completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 29-21 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also netted minus-1 yards on six carries and recovered a fumble.

The rookie put together another efficient and mistake-free performance, relying primarily on short passing and also once again benefiting from a stellar effort by his defense. Tagovailoa connected with Jakeem Grant and Durham Smythe for his pair of passing touchdowns, boosting him to a stellar 5:0 TD:INT over his first two starts. The Alabama product appears to be processing the portions of the playbook he's been allowed to operate very well thus far, and he'll likely continue to be fed a bit more each week as he continues to acclimate. Tagovailoa's next test comes on the road against the Broncos in a Week 11 matchup.