Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding one rush for one yard in the Dolphins' 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Tagovailoa's final line was certainly useful from a fantasy perspective, considering his passing yardage total was his fourth highest of the season and his multi-touchdown tally was his first in the last four games. He connected with Darren Waller for both of his scoring tosses (six and 13 yards), although both came in the fourth quarter with the game essentially out of reach. Tagovailoa had failed to reach the 200-yard mark through the air in four straight games before Monday, but he could once again compile some fantasy-friendly numbers in a Week 16 home matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.