Tagovailoa completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles.

Tagovailoa had a down game by the lofty standards he set in the six games leading up to Sunday's dud. The 25-year-old's only turnover came late in the fourth quarter as the Dolphins were trying to even the score at 24. Tagovailoa was pressured to throw into coverage on third and long to keep the drive alive, resulting in an errant throw that was picked off for his sixth interception of the season and helped contribute to Miami's third loss. In the quarterback's defense, this was a road game against a tough opponent looking to rebound from an ugly loss in Week 6. Tagovailoa will have to bounce back in his own right as the Dolphins attempt to get back into the win column against New England next Sunday.