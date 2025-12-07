Tagovailoa completed 13 of 21 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for no gain in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit but delivered a three-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle on the opening drive. Miami's other three touchdowns all came on the ground, with De'Von Achane (ribs), Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon each scoring one. Achane exited in the second quarter, so the Dolphins went heavier on traditional runs rather than the screen passes that usually allow Achane to contribute as a receiver in space while padding Tagovailoa's passing stats. Tagovailoa notoriously struggles in cold conditions, and after this unimpressive statistical outing, he seems unlikely to heat up literally or figuratively in Week 15 at Pittsburgh.