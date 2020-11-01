Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 28-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on two rushes and lost a fumble.

The heralded rookie didn't exactly light up the stat sheet in his first NFL start, but that was somewhat by design. Things didn't start off too well for the Alabama product, either, as he coughed up the ball on his second play from scrimmage, fumbling at his own 18-yard line on a sack by Aaron Donald. While that turnover led to a Rams touchdown, Tagovailoa settled down afterward, capping off a late first-quarter drive following a Miami interception with his first career touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. The Dolphins defense and special teams were of great help to Tagovailoa as well, as Jared Goff was picked off and sacked two times apiece, Andrew Van Ginkel returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown, and Jakeem Grant ran back a punt 88 yards for a score. Tagovailoa now will study the film and prepare for a Week 9 interconference battle versus the Cardinals.