Tagovailoa completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 215 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for a loss of one yard in Sunday's 29-17 win over San Francisco.
Tagovailoa played the role of game manager in Sunday's comfortable win, letting Miami's rushing attack and defense handle the 49ers. The Alabama product showed no ill effects from the hip injury that limited the signal-caller during the practice week. The win kept the Dolphin's slim playoff hopes alive, so the team will need more mistake-free football from Tagovailoa against the Browns next Sunday.
