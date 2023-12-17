Tagovailoa completed 21 of 24 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

After the Dolphins took advantage of a couple short fields to get a rushing touchdown and a field goal, Tagovailoa helped them extend the lead to 17-0 with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, who accounted for 142 of Tagovailoa's 224 passing yards. While Tagovailoa didn't light up the box score in Tyreek Hill's (ankle) absence, he avoided major mistakes while letting Miami's defense and running game lead the way. The starting quarterback took most of the fourth quarter off after his team built a 30-0 lead. Tagovailoa has thrown only one touchdown over the last two games with Hill banged up, so he'll hope to get his top target back in Week 16 against the Cowboys.