Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. He also rushed once for seven yards and committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Tagovailoa certainly was more efficient than in his disastrous Week 14 performance against the Chargers, but he still only completed 56.7 percent of his passes in a game that eventually saw the advent of snowy conditions. Tagovailoa's best quarter was the third, when he completed 67- and 20-yard scoring tosses to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, respectively. Twelve of Tagovailoa's 17 completions went to the dynamic duo, but the fact Miami couldn't muster any touchdowns during the entirety of the fourth quarter ultimately sunk its chances of offsetting Buffalo's comeback. Tagovailoa next opportunity to bounce back to his previous level of production comes in what is now an especially critical Christmas Day afternoon matchup against the Packers at home in Week 16.