Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Muted performance in Week 13 win
Tagovailoa completed 12 of 23 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for four yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Tagovailoa's middling numbers tell the tale of a low-volume, inefficient day for the Dolphins' air attack, one that saw the veteran signal-caller finish with his seventh sub-200-yard tally of the season and lowest figure since Week 7. Tagovailoa also extended his touchdown drought to two games, and he's gone without a scoring toss in four of his last six contests overall. Given recent performances and what could be inclement early-December weather in New York, Tagovailoa doesn't profile as a particularly appealing fantasy option in a Week 14 road clash with the Jets next Sunday.
