Tagovailoa completed 12 of 23 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for four yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's middling numbers tell the tale of a low-volume, inefficient day for the Dolphins' air attack, one that saw the veteran signal-caller finish with his seventh sub-200-yard tally of the season and lowest figure since Week 7. Tagovailoa also extended his touchdown drought to two games, and he's gone without a scoring toss in four of his last six contests overall. Given recent performances and what could be inclement early-December weather in New York, Tagovailoa doesn't profile as a particularly appealing fantasy option in a Week 14 road clash with the Jets next Sunday.