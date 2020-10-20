The Dolphins have named Tagovailoa their starting quarterback moving forward, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa made his long-awaited pro debut at the end of Sunday's 24-0 victory over the Jets, completing both of his passes for nine yards. While his stint of 2:27 on the field wasn't extensive, it was enough for coach Brian Flores to make the move from graybeard Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa, whose college career came to a close last Nov. 16 when he suffered a dislocated and fractured right hip. Miami currently is in the midst of its bye week, so Tagovailoa's debut will have to wait until Nov. 1 against the Rams.
