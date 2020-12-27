Coach Brian Flores said after Saturday's win over the Raiders that Tagovailoa will start Week 17 against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 94 yards before being benched in the fourth quarter Saturday, but he'll remain the starter for the final game of the regular season despite Ryan Fitzpatrick delivering an incredible victory for the Dolphins. Flores didn't hesitate in naming Tagovailoa the starter for Week 17, but he could have a shorter leash for his young quarterback with Miami attempting to secure its place in the playoffs.