With Tagovailoa in the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season, the Dolphins are preparing Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that Tagovailoa is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, adding that there is no timetable for the QB's return to game action. With that in mind, we'd expect Tagovailoa -- who missed two games due to a concussion earlier this season -- to be officially ruled out ahead of Week 17 action, with his status beyond this weekend unclear.
