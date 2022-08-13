Tagovailoa isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game in Tampa Bay.
Along with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are keeping top wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert on the sideline. In Tagovailoa's place, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will be under center for the team Saturday.
