Coach Mike McDaniel suggested Tuesday that Tagovailoa isn't likely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bucs, though the Dolphins haven't made a final decision, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.

It's unclear if the final decision will be announced or something McDaniel keeps to himself. In the unlikely event Tagovailoa ends up playing, it would probably be for no more than a drive or two.