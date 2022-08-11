Coach Mike McDaniel suggested Tuesday that Tagovailoa isn't likely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bucs, though the Dolphins haven't made a final decision, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.
It's unclear if the final decision will be announced or something McDaniel keeps to himself. In the unlikely event Tagovailoa ends up playing, it would probably be for no more than a drive or two.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Connects with Hill at practice•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Dealing with non-COVID illness•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Leader of reloaded offense•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Focus of new offensive scheme•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Future in Miami looking murkier•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Quiet in Sunday's win•