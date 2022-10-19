Tagovailoa isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa is expected to step back in as Miami's starting quarterback Sunday night against the Steelers, dropping Teddy Bridgewater back to the No. 2 spot. It's a favorable matchup on paper, though the Steelers' injury-riddled secondary looks to be getting healthier after a surprisingly good day from mostly backups in a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday.