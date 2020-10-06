Tagovailoa will remain a reserve for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Brian Flores seemed to hint that a QB change was possible when he wouldn't commit to Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter for Week 5 on Monday. Just one day later, though, Fitzpatrick will continue to direct the offense, at least to begin Sunday's outing. On a positive note, he's completing a career-best 69 percent of his passes, but Miami is sitting on a 1-3 record. Tagovailoa has been active for each of those games but has yet to experience his first NFL snap. Perhaps the 2020 first-rounder will do just that if Fitzpatrick stumbles this weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins considering QB change•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable, expected to suit up•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Back at practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: In line for another absence•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Missing practice with illness•