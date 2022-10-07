Tagovailoa (concussion) will not travel with the Dolphins for Sunday's game against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa will not travel with the team Week 5 as he continues to work through the concussion protocol, a process that coach Mike McDaniel confirmed has involved meeting with multiple specialists. McDaniel also denied the possibility of Tagovailoa going on injured reserve today or tomorrow, but said the team is still gathering information. A timetable for the young quarterback's recovery remains undisclosed, but it looks like Miami isn't willing to rule him out for the next four games. Teddy Bridgewater will hold down the fort under center until Tagovailoa is back to full health.