Coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that Tagovailoa (concussion) has not yet been cleared for football activity, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Louis-Jacques notes that the Dolphins are hoping to have added clarity on the QB's status Wednesday, while adding that Tagovailoa hasn't experienced any setbacks. As the team's playoff opener this coming weekend against the Bills approaches, Tagovailoa's availability remains uncertain, but McDaniel did relay Monday that he believes Teddy Bridgewater, who has been dealing with a finger injury as well as a knee issue, may have been in a position to have entered Sunday's game against the Jets if Week 18 starter Skylar Thompson had been forced to exit the contest.