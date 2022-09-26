Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter of Sunday's narrow win over the Bills, when he stumbled to his feet following a sack, but McDaniel confirms that the quarterback isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post. It sounds like the Dolphins will monitor Tagovailoa throughout practice this week before making a decision about his status versus the Bengals on Thursday. If Tagovailoa can't go on a short week, it would fall to Teddy Bridgewater to attempt to keep Miami's offense on track.