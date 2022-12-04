Tagovailoa may have to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers without the protection of his two top tackles, with Austin Jackson (ankle) out and Terron Armstead (pectoral) doubtful, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins will likely start Brandon Shell and Greg Little at left and right tackle, respectively, neither of whom boast the type of reliability desired against a dangerous 49ers' pass rush headlined by Nick Bosa. Last week's matchup against the Texans saw Tagovailoa make an early exit not just because of Miami's convincing 30-0 around halftime, but because the young quarterback was sacked multiple times after Jackson and Armstead both departed with injuries. The Dolphins' coaching staff is adaptable and will doubtless scheme specifically to account for an O-line missing its top players, but Tagovailoa could nonetheless face tremendous difficulty overcoming pressure during Sunday's matchup. It's possible Miami could lean more heavily than usual on Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert, both ex-49ers, in the run game.