Tagovailoa (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
After being listed as doubtful for the Week 12 contest Friday following three consecutive limited practices due to the left thumb injury, Tagovailoa never looked like a good bet to suit up Sunday. Perhaps more troubling for the rookie signal-caller is that he's continuing to experience weakness and swelling in the thumb on his throwing hand, an issue that the Dolphins fear could keep the rookie sidelined beyond Week 12, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday's game and any additional contests Tagovailoa might be forced to sit out.
