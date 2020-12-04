Tagovailoa (left thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Coach Brian Flores has already hinted that Tagovialoa's status could come down to a game-time call, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, noting that a final decision on the signal-caller's availability won't come until the coaching staff have had time to thoroughly review practice film. The rookie has put together a trio of limited practices since missing last weekend's win over the Jets, but it remains to be seen whether the thumb injury on his throwing hand is still hindering his accuracy and/or velocity. If the Dolphins ultimately deem that Tagovailoa isn't yet healthy enough to provide the best chance to win, Ryan Fitzpatrick will draw another start.