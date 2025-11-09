Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Offsets picks with TDs in win
Tagovailoa completed 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two carries for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Tagovailoa's pair of interceptions didn't lead to any Bills points, and he helped offset the miscues with touchdown tosses of nine- and 38 yards to Malik Washington and Jaylen Waddle in the first half. Tagovailoa didn't need to do much otherwise, as the Dolphins' defense put together a standout performance that led to the quarterback's fifth sub-200-yard tally of the season. The 2020 first-round pick does now have four multi-interception efforts this season, a troublesome trend he'll aim to avoid in a Week 11 overseas matchup against the Commanders in Madrid.
