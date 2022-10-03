Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the team's Week 5 game versus the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said it's too early to provide a definite timetable for Tagovailoa's return, but Teddy Bridgewater is in line for at least one start. Tagovailoa is in the Dolphins' practice facilities but still in the league's concussion protocol, which he will need to fully clear before retaking the field can be discussed. Though it's relieving that MRI results on Tagovailoa's neck came back negative, it still seems likely that Miami takes a cautious approach to his recovery, so the possibility of Bridgewater making multiple starts can't be ruled out.