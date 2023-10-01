Tagovailoa completed 25 of 35 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed twice for seven yards. He also committed a fumble he recovered and he also picked up a second loose ball.

Tagovailoa and his high-octane arsenal of weapons appeared set to keep pace with an equally high-powered Bills offense early with a pair of scoring drives capped by De'Von Achane touchdown runs. However, Buffalo's attack ultimately overwhelmed Miami's defense, and Tagovailoa couldn't keep pace while also taking four sacks and throwing a third-quarter interception in Dolphins territory when the game was still within reach. Tagovailoa naturally has the ability to bounce back from what was a somewhat subpar performance by his team's lofty standards, a goal he'll look to accomplish in a home date with the Giants in Week 5.