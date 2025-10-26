Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Tagovailoa came into the afternoon dealing with an illness that forced him onto the injury report early Sunday morning, but he and the Dolphins conquered heavy odds to deliver a completely unexpected comfortable victory. Tagovailoa tossed a season-high four touchdown passes, hitting running backs De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon from three and 20 yards out, respectively, and sandwiching those throws around nine- and 43-yard scoring strikes to Malik Washington and Jaylen Waddle. This was a much-needed respite from both individual and team struggles for Tagovailoa and his teammates, but he'll have to turn around and face another talented defense in that of the Ravens during a Week 9 home matchup Thursday night.