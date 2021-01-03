Tagovailoa completed 35 of 58 passes for 361 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 56-26 loss to the Bills. He also rushed six times for 28 yards in the season finale.

Tagovailoa was benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick last week but got the call under center with a postseason berth on the line after Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. While his final stat line looks respectable, much of Tua's yardage, as well as his 25-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Perry, came after the game was well out of hand due to a combination of effective Buffalo offense and mistakes from Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick's status for the opening round of the postseason is in doubt, but Miami's hopes of even getting that far now hinge on a Colts loss to the Jaguars in the late window, so it appears the Dolphins will come up just short of a postseason berth. The fifth overall pick out of Alabama finishes his rookie season with 1,814 yards and an 11:5 TD:INT in 10 games (nine starts), and Tagovailoa will likely open his second season as the Dolphins' starter under center.