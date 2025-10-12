Tagovailoa completed 21 of 32 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions while adding one carry for four yards in the Dolphins' 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's turnover issues persisted in the narrow loss, although the last of his three interceptions came on a last-gasp play to close out the contest. The 2020 first-round pick's first two INTs were much more ill-timed, as Tagovailoa short-circuited drives at the Chargers' 39-yard line and his own 37, which led to 10 points for Los Angeles. Tagovailoa did lead Miami to two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and capped the second one off with a seven-yard scoring toss to Darren Waller with 46 seconds remaining, but he also undeniably played a direct part in the Dolphins falling to 1-5. Tagovailoa's Week 7 matchup is far from ideal in terms of his quest to atone for the turnover-fille performance, as a road trip to Cleveland to face the Browns' aggressive defense awaits.