Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Plays one drive in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tagovailoa completed five of six passes for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears.
Despite playing without top two wide receivers Tyreek Hill (oblique) and Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed), Tagovailoa guided the offense down to the 1-yard line before the Dolphins turned it over on downs on his lone drive of the game. Staying healthy will be the top priority for the oft-injured quarterback this preseason, which continues for the Dolphins with a trip to Detroit on Saturday.
