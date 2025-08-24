Tagovailoa completed four of eight passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Tagovailoa made his preseason debut and led three offensive possessions, the final of which ended with a touchdown. Though Jaylen Waddle also played, Tagovailoa primarily targeted Malik Washington, who did the majority of the work on Tagovailoa's 25-yard touchdown pass. Most importantly, he came from the contest healthy and will be locked in as the starting quarterback for Miami's Week 1 matchup against the Colts.