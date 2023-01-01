Tagovailoa (concussion) plans to play again this season if the Dolphins make the playoffs, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
Obviously that decision isn't fully in Tagovailoa's hands, both from the standpoint of the Dolphins making the playoffs, and in terms of getting clearance from the concussion protocol. Glazer didn't directly state it, but it also suggests that Tagovailoa won't play in Week 18 against the Jets.
