Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) is in line to prepare this week as the Dolphins' starting QB for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa, who hasn't suited up since Miami's loss to the Bengals on Sept. 29, is thus in line to return to the team's lineup after a two-game absence, barring any setbacks. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he's listed as a full or limited practice participant, but Adam Schefter of ESPN previously indicated that Tagovailoa was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday.