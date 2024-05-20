Tagovailoa is present for the start of OTAs on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Tagovailoa was recently reported to have missed a notable amount of Miami's offseason work amidst ongoing talks about a contract extension, but the 26-year-old quarterback in the building to kick off the start of OTAs. It appears that both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' organization are confident that an extension will get done prior to the start of the regular season, so unless things stall on that front there shouldn't be too many concerns about the quarterback's offseason participation. Currently, Tagovailoa is slated to play out the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option. He played a full 17 games last year for the first time in his career, achieving new highs with 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.