Tagovailoa (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa has dealt with an undisclosed illness throughout practice this week, so his 'questionable' designation doesn't come as much of a surprise, but Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the rookie first-round pick is expected to go Sunday. Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line to start against Seattle, and if the Dolphins have any lingering doubts about Tagovailoa's availability the team could opt to promote Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.