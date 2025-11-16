Tagovailoa completed 14 of 20 passes for 171 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Dolphins' 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's final line underscores the game manager role he played in the overseas win, one in which he withstood three sacks but still managed a solid 8.6 yards per attempt. The veteran signal-caller worked with a tight circle of five targets, and the fact he was able to remain turnover-free for only the second time in the last six games may have been as encouraging an aspect of his performance as any. Tagovailoa has thrown for under 200 yards in each of the last two contests heading into the Week 12 bye, but Miami has notably recorded victories in both contests.