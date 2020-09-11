Tagovailoa (hip) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at New England, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A full participant all week in preparation for his first NFL game, Tagovailoa has recovered from the hip injury that brought an early end to his final campaign at Alabama last November. He'll enter the season as the backup to starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, so it remains to be seen when Tagovailoa will take his first NFL snaps.