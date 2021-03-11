Coach Brian Flores expects Tagovailoa to make a big jump in his second NFL season, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores was arguably side-stepping a question about Tagovailoa's status as the starting quarterback for 2021. It would be unusual to move on from a No. 5 overall pick after nine NFL starts, but that hasn't slowed down trade rumors involving Tagovailoa and Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Even if nothing materializes on that front, Miami might consider a QB with the No. 3 overall pick. Flores also mentioned that he'd like to retain Ryan Fitzpatrick, though the 38-year-old seemingly intends to sign elsewhere once he becomes a free agent March 17.