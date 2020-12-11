Tagovailoa (left thumb) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Tagovailoa's status for Week 14 never seemed to be in real danger, and by practicing in full Friday the rookie signal-caller has affirmed his readiness. The Chiefs presume to be one of the toughest matchups of Tagovailoa's young career, and even if Miami's standout secondary can limit Patrick Mahomes in some capacity, the Alamaba product may find himself tasked to keep pace in a shootout.