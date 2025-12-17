Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa will act as the emergency No. 3 quarterback during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa will not only be benched in favor of rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers versus Cincinnati in Week 16, but he's positioned to be inactive while Zach Wilson remains in the backup role. In that case, Tagovailoa would only be eligible to take the field if both Ewers and Wilson end up forced out of action. Based on the timing of his benching, it won't be surprising if Tagovailoa remains in the No. 3 role for Miami's remaining three regular-season games. Across 14 appearances this year, Tagovailoa has thrown a career-high and league-leading 15 interceptions. If he doesn't take another snap in 2025, Tagovailoa with end the season with a 68 percent completion percentage, 2660 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, in addition to the aforementioned INTs. He's also rushed 20 times for 43 yards and fumbled eight times, losing one.