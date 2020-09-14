Tagovailoa will remain Miami's No. 2 quarterback heading into Week 2's divisional match against the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins didn't appear to consider putting Tagovailoa in the game during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Patriots, in which Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three picks and failed to move the offense, so it looks like the team is committed to allowing the rookie time to develop. However, if Fitzpatrick logs a similarly poor performance against Buffalo, Tagovailoa could begin building a case to enter the fray.