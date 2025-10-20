Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa will start on the road versus Atlanta on Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa was benched late in the fourth quarter of Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns in Week 7, a matchup that saw the fifth-year pro succumb to adverse conditions and throw three interceptions with zero touchdowns and only 130 passing yards. He had previously also thrown three interceptions in the Dolphins' loss to the Chargers in Week 6. Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers didn't fare much better than Tagovailoa, as he nearly threw an INT on his first snap, fumbled two plays later, and ended the game with five completions for 53 yards on eight pass attempts. Now sitting at a 1-6 record, McDaniel and Tagovialoa may both be at risk of losing their positions if this team can't right the ship versus the Falcons, a task that will be all the more difficult with tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) looking unlikely to be available.