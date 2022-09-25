Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bills, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Tagovailoa took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Milano in the first half and went to the locker room. However, he cleared concussion protocols during halftime and returned for the first drive of the second half.
