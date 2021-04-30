Tagovailoa boast immediate chemistry with former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle, whom the Dolphins selected sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

As a rookie, Tagovailoa struggled to make the most of a receiving corps compromised of contested catch specialists who don't provide much separation, and it's clear that Miami's priority this offseason has been to surround him with more explosive playmakers. By making Waddle the second wideout selected in April's draft, the Dolphins are allowing Tagovailoa the benefit of linking up with a playmaker whose skillset he's already familiar with, and who should be able to start out of the slot immediately. It's worth noting that Miami also had the option of reuniting the young quarterback with DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and a potentially more complete receiver at the NFL level. The decision to grab Waddle instead clearly points to a bet on Tagovailoa's ability to maximize the potential of an explosive playmaker capable of bringing separation to the short and intermediate game. Even if Waddle doesn't play outside right off the bat, he should provide Tagovailoa with a perfect complement to new deep threat Will Fuller (suspension).