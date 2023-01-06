Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Skylar Thompson will draw his second start of the season this weekend as the Dolphins chase down a playoff berth, with Miami needing to beat the Jets and hope the Bills defeat the Patriots in order to punch its ticket to the postseason. Tagovailoa has yet to resume practicing, while Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) was limited in practice throughout the week and will be available only in a backup role Sunday if he's cleared to play. If Miami is able to secure a playoff spot, Tagovailoa could be an option to start in the wild-card round if he clears the five-step concussion protocol, but it's not clear where he currently stands in his recovery from the brain injury.